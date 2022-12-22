You might also like

Coppin State 107, James Madison 100

BALTIMORE, Md. — Sam Sessoms, Mike Hood and Justin Steers all put up over 20 points as Coppin State defeated James Madison, 107-100 in double overtime in front of 3,378 fans on Wednesday afternoon at PEC Arena.

With the win, the Eagles matched a school record with five non-conference Division I victories on the season.

For the first time since Jan. 20, 2018, Coppin had three players put up at least 20 points, led by Sessoms with a game-high 28 points. Hood drained six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, while Steers tallied a career-high 22 points on 5-of-6 field goals and 12-of-14 free throws.

Steers also blocked a career-high five shots to go with three steals.

Howard 63, Mount St. Mary’s 62

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Howard University redshirt junior forward Steve Settle III had missed all six shots from the floor, but came through when it counted most, scoring on a putback with 12 seconds remaining to help the Bison edge out Mount St. Mary’s 63-62 in a non-conference game at Burr Gymnasium.

The win improved the Bison’s record to 7-8 on the season.

Shy Odom finished with six rebounds to go along with team-high 14 points, while Jordan Woods contributed nine points and seven rebounds and Elijah Hawkins added 13 points and six assists.

Courtesy: MEAC