The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason showcase that allows the best NFL Draft eligible players from HBCUs to display their talents.

The coaches who will lead these young men were announced Monday. Among them are Richard Hayes, Jr (Fayetteville State), Chennis Berry (Benedict College), Eric Dooley (Southern), and Trei Oliver (North Carolina Central).

Former NFL quarterback and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder James “Shack” Harris said this of the coaches in a statement from the Legacy Bowl:

“We are proud to have four outstanding coaches who exemplify the spirit, leadership, and tradition of HBCU football,”

Players from the CIAA and MEAC will roster Team Gaither, which is named after Florida A&M coaching luminary Jake Gaither. The team will be led by coaches Hayes (CIAA) and Oliver (MEAC). Named for legendary Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson, Team Robinson is composed of SIAC and SWAC players and will be led by Dooley (SWAC) and Berry (SIAC).

“We are very lucky to have quality, well-rounded men to lead and coach our All-Stars, said Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams in a statement.

The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.