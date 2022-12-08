The postseason awards continue to roll in for HBCU players.

Hero Sports’ All-FCS All-American team includes a host of Black college players.

In addition to the freshman and sophomore teams, there were 14 players named to an All-American team. The sophomore team is the most populated with seven HBCU players followed by four on the freshman team and three on the All-American team.

Hero Sports All-FCS All-American Team

OL Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

One of the most highly touted offensive linemen in HBCU football, Evans adds to his already stacked trophy case. In addition to being named to Hero Sports’ All-American team, he was also named to Phil Steele’s All-American team and Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year.

LB BJ Davis, South Carolina State

Despite being snubbed for MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, BJ Davis had a spectacular year for South Carolina State. Davis finished the season leading the MEAC with 12 passes defended including five interceptions. He also recorded 94 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

LB Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Aubrey Miller played a huge role in Jackson State completing its first undefeated season in school history. Miller tallied 101 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, and three forced fumbles during the regular season. He continued to make an impact in the SWAC championship game recording five tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Hero Sports All-Freshman All-American Team

DB Travis Hunter, Jackson State

Although he played in just seven of 12 games, five-star recruit Travis Hunter showed his versatility by making big plays on both offense and defense. Hunter posted 15 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery as a defensive back. He also played wide receiver, catching 12 passes for 141 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

K Alejandro Mata, Jackson State

With an offense as explosive as Jackson State, kickers will always have something to do. That’s where Alejandro Mata comes in as he was seemingly automatic whenever he was called upon. He connected on 12-of-13 kick attempts and 46-of-47 PAT attempts.

KR Keith Jenkins Jr., Morgan State

Keith Jenkins Jr. established himself as a top kick returner in the MEAC in his first season. He returned 21 kicks for 618 yards scoring two touchdowns tied for the second most in the country.

PR Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern

Chaunzavia Lewis had a great overall return season for Texas Southern. Lewis scored the lone return touchdown for Texas Southern taking a punt 73 yards against Alcorn State. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 480 yards.

Hero Sports All-Sophomore All-American Team

QB Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders led a Jackson State offense that was so explosive he has been in discussions for the Heisman trophy. Sanders led the SWAC in all passing categories with 3,403 passing yards completing 70% of his passes and threw 36 touchdowns.

RB Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Kayvon Britten is the first of three HBCU running backs named to the sophomore All-American team. He posted 1,063 rushing yards and scored a SWAC-leading 16 touchdowns. He also led the Golden Lions with 36 receptions.

RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State

The Delaware State transfer added great balance to an already explosive Jackson State offense. Wilkerson recorded 1,100 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns adding 19 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.

RB Bhayshul Tuten, North Carolina A&T

Tuten recorded 100 yards in 10 straight games leading the Big South averaging 123.9 rushing yards per game and scoring 13 touchdowns.

DL Elijah Williams, Morgan State

Elijah Williams showed why he will be a huge pillar in Morgan State’s rise to becoming a MEAC contender going forward. He totaled 60 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and a pass breakup.

LB Colton Adams, Alabama State

Alabama State had the second-ranked defense in the SWAC behind Jackson State and Colton Adams was a major reason why. He led the SWAC with 128 total tackles along with 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

LS Jason Longcor, Alcorn State

Rounding out the HBCU FCS All-American selections is Alcorn State long snapper Jason Longcor. The All-SWAC sophomore had an efficient season helping the Braves finish second in the conference in total field goals made and percentage made.