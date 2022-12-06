You might also like

The fallout from Deion Sanders’ exit continues to percolate throughout Jackson State’s locker room with several players announcing they will be entering the transfer portal.

One of the first players to make the move was University of Miami transfer Mark Pope.

Pope transferred to Jackson State after spending three seasons at Miami. There was a lot of excitement for his arrival as he was named HBCU prospect to watch in the Senior Bowl’s Small School Saturday installment.

The former Hurricanes receiver played sparingly for the Tigers mainly on special teams, returning five punts for 68 yards. On offense, he recorded one catch for 15 yards.

Jackson State defensive linemen KaTron Evans, Michael Pleas, and Josh Griffis also announced they will be entering the transfer portal in addition to Pope.

3 Jackson State Defensive Players Are Entering The Transfer Portal:

Josh Griffis (DL)

Michael Pleas (OLB/DE)

Katron Evans (DL)@joshgriffis_ @MikePleas9 @ColtBoyKayy

📸: Jada Sniped It

Like Pope, none of these players played significantly for the Tigers with Griffis only playing in six games and Pleas just five.

This does not even include star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and five-star recruit Travis Hunter who technically have not formally entered the portal, but have either been rumored or have claimed to be following Coach Prime to Colorado.

In addition to players on Jackson State’s active roster who have entered the portal, a couple of Class of 2023 high school recruits who previously committed to the school de-committed after Sanders was hired by Colorado.

These include four-star wide receiver Robert Lockhart, three-star offensive lineman Jordan Hall, and Twan Wilson. Hall is the only one that has since committed to following Sanders to Colorado.

Jackson State is set to play North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17.