One of the most decorated HBCU defensive players in the past decade is making the jump to the pros as Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

In five seasons at Southern, Lewis helped lead the team to three SWAC West titles and was named to two All-SWAC conference teams. He finished his career with 38.5 sacks, fifth most all-time.

Lewis started his college career on a high note recording leading the SWAC with 12 sacks as a freshman, accounting for half of his team’s total sacks.

It’s been a long time coming and I am more than grateful for the opportunity. Ready to see what God has in store for me next #LLKD🕊 pic.twitter.com/YFEDPuVOTA — Jordan Lewis (@Jlewis_3232) December 6, 2022

He is most well-known for his spectacular performance in the 2021 spring season in which he won the Buck Buchanan Award given out to the top defensive player in the FCS.

The Jags defender recorded 27 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in just five games.

He now joins Jaguars defensive back Corione Harris in declaring for next year’s NFL draft.