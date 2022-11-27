You might also like

A concerning moment occurred in the fourth quarter when Southern wide receiver Phillip Thomas crumpled to the turf after being contacted during a kick return.

The action was halted for several minutes before Thomas was loaded on a stretcher and removed from the field.

Thomas raised a thumb to indicate that he was fine as medical personnel guided him off the field.

Continued Prayers for Southern University WR Phillip Thomas injured during the Bayou Classic pic.twitter.com/z5MxcRStCG — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) November 27, 2022

Following the game, Southern head coach Eric Dooley said the special teamer reinjured his shoulder which had been bothering him for quite some time.

Taking Thomas off the field on a stretcher, Dooley told The Advocate, was just “a precaution” and that the wide receiver was better.