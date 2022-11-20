You might also like

You might also like

The Virginia Union Panthers’ quest for a Division II championship has come to an end following a 32-7 home loss in the first round against Wingate.

The Panthers entered the DII playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Super Region II.

It was a struggle for Virginia Union’s offense against Wingate’s in the first half only managing 68 yards and committing two turnovers.

Meanwhile, Wingate’s defense was its best offense returning each of their first-half interceptions for a touchdown and getting out to a 21-0 lead.

BULLDOGS WIN!!!!!!!!!@WingateFb opens the @NCAADII play-offs with a 32-7 victory at Virginia Union!! Pick-sixes for Thomas & Edwards; Crocker threw TD passes to Dillon & Desor! Gilmore had 4 TFLs, 2 sacks & forced a safety! 'Dogs at Benedict next week!#OneDog pic.twitter.com/XJ5JvnBK6s — Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) November 19, 2022

After surrendering a safety and giving up a 49-yard touchdown pass, the Panthers trailed 29-0 with 7:17 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Virginia Union got a huge boost with a 42-yard return by Larry Hackey. Quarterback Jakhari Grant capitalized off the return and connected with John Jiles on a 48-yard touchdown pass to provide the lone score of the game.

Grant ended the game with 164 yards passing while Jiles had a game-high six receptions for 86 yards.

CIAA Offensive Player of the Year Jada Byers ended the game with 119 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

Virginia Union ended the season with a 9-2 overall record. Byers will now await word on whether he is a finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy.

Wingate will now advance to face No. 1 seed Benedict.