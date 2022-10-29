FRANKFORT, Ky. – In their final road game of the regular season, Tuskegee (7-2, 6-0 SIAC) took down Kentucky State 28-7 on the road SIAC action to clinch a berth to the SIAC Championship later this year.

After a scoreless first quarter that included multiple punts from both teams, Donte Edwards (Mobile, Ala.) got Tuskegee on the board first with a 12-yard run in the second quarter. The score capped off a 17-play, 93-yard drive that took up over eight minutes of play.

The Golden Tigers continued to hold the Thorobreds in check on the defensive side, as they held them scoreless for the entire first half. The unit allowed just 57 yards of total offense, all on the ground, and did not allow a completion, heading into the locker rooms leading 7-0.

With just over 11 minutes to play in the third, Bryson Williams (Lithonia, Ga.) found freshman Antonio Meeks (Lilburn, Ga.) for a 78-yard pass and score, the first of two scores on the day for the combination.

On the very next drive, Kentucky State responded with their first score, as they broke a 58-yard run to pull within a score, however, Tuskegee responded in the final quarter with the second score from Meeks, this time a 52-yard reception followed by Taurean Taylor (Scottdale, Ga.) who punched it in the endzone with under two minutes to play for the 28-7 final.

With the win over the Thorobreds, Tuskegee not only extended its streak to seven games but also clinched the SIAC West Division title and a berth to the SIAC Championship game later this season.

