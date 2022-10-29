You might also like

ESPN “College GameDay” is in Jackson for the BoomBox Classic between Jackson State and Southern.

The celebrity guest picker was announced for Saturday’s show, and it is First Take host Stephen A. Smith He was an HBCU grad as an alum of Winston Salem State.

Jetting to Jackson, Mississippi., I am the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay — Jackson State University vs. Southern University this morning. Hanging with my boy Coach Prime aka Deion Sanders. Tune in to ESPN around 11:30a Eastern to ‘see me make my picks.’#HBCU pic.twitter.com/JdsDoa3OJZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 29, 2022



Smith as the celebrity guest picker will make game predictions during the final segment of the show. ESPN “College GameDay” airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.