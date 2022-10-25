You might also like

Conference championship season is only two weeks away, and teams are feeling the pressure as they look to either keep themselves in the race or clinch berths.

The biggest scenario comes in the CIAA North as Virginia Union faces Chowan this weekend in a game that could determine who represents the division in the conference title game.

Elsewhere, Benedict clinches a title berth of their own with a win this weekend against Clark Atlanta. Only time will tell how this will pan out.

Here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Lower Division Football Poll for week eight.