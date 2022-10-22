You might also like

ORANGEBURG, SC — Graduate quarterback Corey Fields connected 21-of-31 for 264-yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to an upset, 26-24, victory over top-ranked North Carolina Central Saturday at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium-Willie Jeffries Field.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Shaquan Davis made the difference on the offensive side with six catches for 116-yards for two touchdowns.

Kendrell Flowers controlled the rushing attack with 23 carries for 79-yards and a touchdown.

Zion Keith, Aaron Smith, and Patrick Godbolt each finished with seven (7) tackles, while Godbolt added 2 TFLs and one sack.

NCCU quarterback Davius Richard was 11-of-24 passing for 177 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

With the win, the Bulldogs (1-0 MEAC) improve to 3-4 overall. The Eagles (1-1 MEAC) suffer their second loss of the season and yield any potential tie-breaker opportunities to South Carolina State with the conference loss.

South Carolina State Athletics contributed to this article.