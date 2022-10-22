You might also like

WASHINGTON – Howard University football team played its best all-around game of the season to dominate the Delaware State Hornets, 35-17, in their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener before an overflow homecoming crowd of 7,495 in Greene Stadium.

The Bison (2-5, 1-0 in the MEAC) spotted the Hornets a 3-0 lead on a 51-yard first-quarter field goal and then reeled off four unanswered scores en route to its dominance in all phases of the game.

The win featured an effective ground attack that amassed 266 yards and an efficient passing attack that kept the stout and highly touted Delaware State defense off-balance all game.

Junior running back Jarett Hunter tallied 89 yards on nine carries, including a career-best 74 TD run, and fellow classmate wideout Kasey Hawthorne (Sebring, Fla.) chipped in with 75 yards on three carries, including a 75-yard jaunt to the house that was a career-best.

Senior quarterback Quinton Williams (Upper Marlboro, Md.), who had missed the previous game due to an injury, had an efficient day, completing 11-of-17 for 110 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, Howard had an outstanding day tackling and putting pressure on the quarterback that resulted in a season-best four sacks.

Junior safety Kenny Gallop, Jr., the reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Week, led the Bison charge with nine tackles (8 solos), including a tackle for a loss. Graduate Jevin Jackson also had a fine day with four tackles, including a sack, two tackles for losses and a QB hurry.

On Oct. 29, Howard travels to Norfolk, Va., to face Norfolk State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Courtesy: Howard Athletics