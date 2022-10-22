BOWIE, Md. – For the first time in nine years, the Bowie State football team suffered back-to-back losses at home, as the Bulldogs fell 21-15 to the visiting Hawks of Chowan University Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).

In fact, the last time the Bulldogs lost two-straight at home was during the 2013 season with losses to St. Augustine’s (7-29) and Chowan (21-31). Saturday’s loss to the Hawks, dips the Bulldogs to 4-4 overall, 3-3 in CIAA action, and 1-2 in the Northern Division, while Chowan improves to 5-3 on the year, 5-1 in the league and 3-0 in the North.

In a low-scoring affair in the first half, Chowan held a 7-6 lead over Bowie State at halftime. In the third quarter, redshirt sophomore Justin Zavala (Bowie, MD) nailed a 45-yarder to give BSU a 9-7 advantage, but the Hawks scored on an 11-yard reception TD.

Trailing 13-9 heading into the final quarter, the Bulldogs scored on a seven-play drive (83-yards) and a one-yard rushing TD for junior Larry Williams (Baltimore, MD) with 6:19 left in the game, but the point-after attempt was blocked as the BSU took a 15-13 edge over Chowan.

Chowan started its drive on their 29-yard line, but after a penalty on BSU for pass interference, which moved the Hawks to their 39-yard line – CU’s Rashad McKee found Malik Tobias for a 61-yard reception TD with 5:59 left. The Hawks would add to its score on a two-point conversion when McKee connected with a wide-open Demetrius Moore that extended Chowan’s lead 21-15.

Bowie State went three and out on its next drive, and so would the Hawks. With 1:43 left, the Bulldogs had one final try at a comeback ignited by a 60-yard reception for redshirt junior Kwincy Hall (Washington, D.C.). After a five-yard gain for redshirt junior Quron Winder (Baltimore, MD) and a four-yard gain out of bounds for Hall. The Bulldogs fell short of a first down on fourth and one that resulted in a turnover on downs sealing the fate of a Bulldogs come from behind opportunity.

Chowan outgained the Bulldogs 437-329 in total offense as the Bulldogs went 0-2 in extra points and just 1-of-3 in field goal opportunities. Graduate senior Dion Golatt, Jr. (Largo, MD) finished with 226 yards on 20-of-40 passes but was sacked three times, while Williams registered two TDs on seven carries and 25 yards. He threw for 11-yards on 1-of-2 pass completions as the backup QB.

On the ground, redshirt sophomore Corey Johnson (Upper Marlboro, MD) had eight carries for 68 yards, with his longest rush for 54-yards in the fourth quarter. Hall finished with seven catches for 114 yards to round out the offense for Bowie State.

Defensively, redshirt sophomore Kennypride Toh (Silver Springs, MD) and graduate senior Ellison Jordan (Upper Marlboro, MD) both contributed seven tackles apiece and combined for 3.5 tackles for losses worth eight yards. Jordan also recorded a sack – his sixth of the season.

Bowie State will travel to Elizabeth City, N.C., to face the Vikings of ECSU in CIAA division action on Saturday, Oct. 29. Game time is set for 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Bowie State Athletics