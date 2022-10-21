Tennessee State (2-4, 1-0) looks to remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play when the Tigers host Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

TSU defeated Tennessee Tech 30-14 last week in their conference opener behind the play of sophomore running back Jalen Rouse, who ran for 126 yards on 20 carries. He has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in two of the last three games.

Draylen Ellis tallied his most completions (14) yards, (247) and touchdowns (2) since the season opener at Eastern Washington.

The Tigers’ defense was also opportunistic and aggressive, forcing three turnovers that led to 13 Tennessee State points.

What to know about Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois enters the game sporting an identical 2-4 overall and 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference records.

The Panthers enter this OVC matchup fresh off a 37-34 overtime homecoming defeat at the hands of Lindenwood. It was a tough day for the EIU defense, as they gave up 501 yards of offense.

Their inability to contain the Lions’ offense ultimately cost the Panthers. Despite scoring first in overtime, they were unable to keep Lindenwood out of the endzone on the game-deciding drive.

Why Tennessee State will win

Eastern Illinois has the third-worst pass defense in the Ohio Valley Conference, allowing 278 yards per game. Ellis could be able to take advantage of those opportunities. Skill position players such as Zack Dobson, Cam Wyche, and J.J. Holloman will have their respective numbers called often.

If EIU focuses on combating the TSU passing attack, that might open things up for a running game that has topped 200 yards three times already this season.

Why Eastern Illinois will win

While it is true that Eastern Illinois is among the worst in the OVC at defending the pass, they do lead the conference in interceptions with six. Ellis has thrown an interception in three of the last five games he’s played this season.

The Panthers will need to add to this total by creating pressure from its defensive front early and often. This won’t be particularly daunting as Tennessee State allowed the second most sacks in the OVC with 19.

Creating turnovers and short fields will help their offense tremendously. Eastern Illinois will have to run the ball well since that is the strength of its offense. All of TSU’s opponent, with the exception of Lane, has enjoyed varying degrees of success running the football, and EIU can be no different. To win, EIU needs to create turnovers, capitalize on those turnovers, and run the football well.

Prediction

Tennessee State 27

Eastern Illinois 14