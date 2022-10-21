On the eve of its big homecoming game against Campbell, Jackson State football has yet again drawn national attention.

The university, students, the famous Sonic Boom of the South marching band, and of course, Deion Sanders along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were featured Friday on Good Morning America with co-host Michael Strahan.

“This city is unbelievable and we love it here.” @GoJSUTigers coach @DeionSanders loves the city of Jackson and we already know the feeling is mutual. ❤️@michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/zbongG1cJ9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 21, 2022

Here is Travis Hunter, expected to return to the lineup after missing several weeks due to an undisclosed injury, speaking about what it means to play for Sanders.

Travis Hunter was one of the top-ranked high school players and chose to go to JSU because of @DeionSanders: “It’s amazing, just looking up to him and playing with him … Coming here, I had to step up my game.”@GoJSUTigers@michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/lHgpciNjdS — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 21, 2022

And Shedeur Sanders, one of the best quarterbacks in all the FCS, addresses what has it been like to play for his father.

“The more I grew up, matured more, I know he wants the best for me.” — Shedeur Sanders on being coached by his dad @DeionSanders at @GoJSUTigers.@michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/WouDCkEmuo — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 21, 2022

On the strength of Deion Sanders, Jackson State — just within the last few weeks — has been mentioned in the same breath as 60 Minutes, Prime Video, and the longest-running morning show on network television.