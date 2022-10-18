You might also like

The Tuskegee football stadium got a makeover.

The school on Monday posted a tweet unveiling new field turf recently installed at Abbott Memorial Stadium just in time for the Golden Tigers homecoming game on Nov. 5 against Miles.

Tuskegee had been playing home games at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery as work is being done at Abbott Memorial.

The turf project is just the beginning of a series of planned upgrades to various Tuskegee athletic facilities that have either been completed or will soon be started, the school said.

The projects include:

New scoreboard at Tuskegee Softball Field (completed)

Resurface courts and replace wind screens at Pepsico Tennis Courts (completed)

Daniel “Chappie” James Arena locker rooms

New football facility, including locker rooms, located outside end zone opposite Logan Hall

Athletic training facility and meeting rooms

New football scoreboard.

“I want everyone to make arrangements and plans to be here in November 2022,” said athletic director and head football coach Reginald Ruffin in a promotion video.