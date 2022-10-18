The Tuskegee football stadium got a makeover.
The school on Monday posted a tweet unveiling new field turf recently installed at Abbott Memorial Stadium just in time for the Golden Tigers homecoming game on Nov. 5 against Miles.
Tuskegee had been playing home games at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery as work is being done at Abbott Memorial.
New Beginnings for Tuskegee University Football Stadium #tuskegee #skegee Shot by🎥: @vern_72 pic.twitter.com/BXijs6Rkxn
— Vern Samuels (@Trill__V) October 17, 2022
The turf project is just the beginning of a series of planned upgrades to various Tuskegee athletic facilities that have either been completed or will soon be started, the school said.
The projects include:
- New scoreboard at Tuskegee Softball Field (completed)
- Resurface courts and replace wind screens at Pepsico Tennis Courts (completed)
- Daniel “Chappie” James Arena locker rooms
- New football facility, including locker rooms, located outside end zone opposite Logan Hall
- Athletic training facility and meeting rooms
- New football scoreboard.
“I want everyone to make arrangements and plans to be here in November 2022,” said athletic director and head football coach Reginald Ruffin in a promotion video.
Leave a Reply