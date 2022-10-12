The football game featuring the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions against the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs will be played at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Director of Athletics Chris Robinson said that based on unfulfilled contractual obligations by the organizers of the St. Louis Classic, both schools were left with serious uncertainty about the game’s venue, transportation, housing accommodations and whether other agreed-upon expenses would be covered.

UAPB determined it was not in the best interest of the university to incur additional expenses to travel to and lodge in St. Louis.

“We are thankful to our university administration and athletics department staff for quickly pivoting to ensure we are able to host Alabama A&M so that fans can still see this matchup between the football teams and experience our band and the excitement of our cheer squads,” AD Robinson said. “We were excited about taking our team, band, cheer squads and fans to St. Louis and hope that we’re able to do so in the near future.”

“Although we are disappointed at not being able to participate in the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, we are excited to be back on the campus at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said Alabama A&M Director of Athletics, Paul Bryant.”

Courtesy: UAPB Athletics