FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky State Thorobreds put a damper on the homecoming festivities for Lane College with a 31-26 win in Jackson, Tennessee.

In the opening moments of the second quarter, Christopher Coneway rushed into the endzone, and Mason Molique nailed the extra point that gave Kentucky State a 7-0 lead.

A big hit by Darrell Dorris forced a fumble early in the second quarter (10:01) that was recovered by Jonathan Adams Jr. for an eight-yard return, putting the Thorobreds on the Lane 29-yard line. The Thorobreds were able to capitalize on the turnover as Coneway scored on a short, and a good extra point by Molique extended the Kentucky State lead to 14-0.

Lane’s Tarik McKinzie completed a 17-yard pass to Virgil Young for a touchdown that closed on the Kentucky State lead 14-7.

The big plays continued for Dorris as he intercepted McKinzie and returned the ball for 12 yards to put his team on their own 47. Kentucky State continued to capitalize on the defense plays with a short scoring run by Shaquan Oliver, put the final points of the first half on the board and giving his team a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Molique kicked things off in the third quarter with a 45-yard field goal that extended the Kentucky State lead to 24-7.

Lane scored on a short run and a good extra point closed on the 24-14 Kentucky State lead.

On the kickoff, Dariaze Kirkland returned the ball for 55 yards putting his team on the Lane 31. Oliver scored on a three-yard run, and a good extra point by Molique gave Kentucky State some breathing room with a 31-14 lead.

The Dragons responded with six quick points but failed on the two-point conversion. At the end of the third quarter, Kentucky State would lead 31-20.

Things got close in the fourth quarter as Huntley completed a 91-yard pass to Jacquez Jones, bringing the game to 31-26 with the advantage remaining to Kentucky State.

The extinguisher came from Jai Nunn-Lidell, who intercepted Michael Huntley and returned the ball for 20 yards putting Kentucky State on their own 20-yard line. Kentucky State ran out the Clock and defeated Dragons 31-26.

Courtesy: Kentucky State Athletics