The Albany State “Dirty Blue” defense held Miles College to 153 yards of total offense on Saturday afternoon as the Golden Rams defeated the Golden Bears 20-3 at the ASU Coliseum. The Golden Rams improved to (4-1, 2-0 in the SIAC) while the Golden Bears fell to (1-4, 1-1 in the SIAC).

In the 1st quarter, the Golden Rams scored when Jaree Turner intercepted a Miles College pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. The score gave the Golden Rams a (7-0) lead.

At the 10:04 mark in the 2nd quarter, the Golden Bears scored what would be their only points in the game when Jackson Spradlin kicked a 44-yard field goal to cut the lead to (7-3).

With 3:01 left in the 2nd quarter, Marcuis Fulks scored on a 2-yard run to give the Golden Rams a (14-3) lead. The scoring drive covered 64 yards on 12 plays and lasted 6:54.

In the 2nd half, Dionte Bonneau hit Joe Shorter on a 64-yard strike to extend the Golden Rams’ lead to (20-3). Eli Mashburn missed the extra point.

Dionte Bonneau finished 10-17 for 120 yards and one touchdown. Kam Ward had 14 rushes for 57 yards. Fulks rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries with 1 touchdown. Joe Shorter led the Golden Rams in receiving with two catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Stephan Pierre led the Golden Rams with 15 tackles (11 solo). Malik Barnes finished with 1.5 sacks and Jaree Turner had a pick 6. Josh Hill and Roderick Welch also had a sack for the “Dirty Blue” defense. The “Dirty Blue” held the Golden Bears to 56 (net) rushing yards and 99 (net) passing yards in the game.

Courtesy: Albany State Athletics