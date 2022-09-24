One of the most iconic logos in all of HBCU football was noticeably missing during the SWAC match-up between Grambling State and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

GSU played against B-CU with the famous “G” featured on its black helmets.

Why?

Head coach Hue Jackson, according to the News Star, reportedly informed the team that the “G” would be removed until “they earned the right to represent the storied HBCU program.” The move was made after GSU lost 66-24 at Jackson State.

The Tigers (1-3) have lost two straight after falling to the Wildcats 36-19 for the second time in as many seasons. With the way the team performed in the ugly loss in Daytona Beach, the “G” might not return to the next week when Grambling faces Prairie View in the State Fair Classic in Dallas.