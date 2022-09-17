You might also like

Quarterback Quinton Williams threw two touchdown passes and Antoine Murray ran for two more as Howard dominated in the second half to coast to a 31-0 rout of Morehouse College Saturday in the Inaugural HBCU New York Classic.

The historic rivals met for the 38th time since the series started in 1923.

Williams and Murray connected on a second 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Eden James ran 51 yards for a TD to cap the scoring.

Williams finished 21-of-27 passing with Murray pulling down eight passes for 116 yards.

Howard (1-3) limited Morehouse College (0-3) to 98 yards passing and 120 rushing.

Aaron Bickerton missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt midway through the second quarter before connecting from 30 yards in the third to break the scoreless tie. After stopping the Maroon Tigers on downs, Williams found Murray from 29 yards out for a 10-0 lead going into the final period.