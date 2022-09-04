You might also like

Tennessee State running back Devon Starling, who rushed for 207 yards at Eastern Washington, was named Ohio Valley Conference co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Starling, a junior, rushed for the most yards against a Division I opponent this season with the 200-yard performance. He had 25 rushes and averaged 8.3 yards per carry. He also caught three passes and finished with 230 all-purpose yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter to give TSU a 19-15 lead.

Devon Starling takes it right up the gut to put the Tigers back on top‼️ 1Q | :51

TSU – 19

EWU – 15#RoarCity x #Guts pic.twitter.com/w4xOLgnyAG — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) September 3, 2022

Starling had seven rushes of more than 10 yards in the game.

