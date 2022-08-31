After months of secrecy about who would start at quarterback for its season opener, Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums finally revealed the depth chart at the position.

Eastern Illinois transfer Otto Kuhns will get the call for the Spartans on Saturday after beating out Kyler Davis and Jaylan Adams, though multiple quarterbacks are expected to see playing time against the Thundering Herd.

“Otto is going to probably start, but we’ll probably end up playing two guys,” Odums said Monday during the MEAC football coaches’ media availability session. Adams, said Odums, would also be involved in the game plan on Saturday as well.

Kuhns comes to Norfolk State after playing parts of two seasons at Eastern Illinois. In 2020, the then-freshman played in four games throwing for 509 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. In 2021, Kuhns threw for 1,134 yards, six TDs and 10 interceptions over seven starts.

Adams, the Citadel transfer, appeared in 11 games and rushed for 757 yards and nine touchdowns. He also threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

“They both put themselves in positions to represent us,” said Odums. “We’re blessed to have two very good quarterbacks that understand the offense and give us a chance to be very successful.”