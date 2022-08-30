You might also like

Athletic Director Owens joins the campus after four successful years at Central State University in Wilberforce, OH, where she grew student-athlete enrollment by 110% and secured $2.5 million in funding for renovations to athletic facilities.

Prior to that, she was Director of Athletics at Baltimore City Community College where she was named “Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year” three times.

She has also served in various positions in athletics at Norfolk State University, Elizabeth City State University, Cheyney University, and Petersburg Public Schools.

“I am ready to deliver immediate and lasting results as the next director of athletics for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore,” Owens said.

President Anderson noted, “Tara’s drive, enthusiasm, and experience make her the perfect candidate for our Athletic Director. The opportunities are endless and with her on board, we’ll be ready to take our programs to the next level and keep our student-athletes soaring!”

Owens holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Virginia State University, a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from Cheyney University, and a Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University.

Courtesy: UMES Athletics