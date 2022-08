The Florida A&M football team will be without 20 players, including star linebacker and potential NFL Draft pick Isaiah Land ahead of the team’s game Saturday night in Chapel Hill. Kenn Rashad, Kendrick Marshall, and Jarrett Hoffman discuss the events that led to the team almost canceling the game, the statement that was released by FAMU president Larry Robinson, and even take a moment to preview the MEAC/SWAC Challenge football game between Alabama State and Howard.