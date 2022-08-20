South Carolina State Decobie Durant was minding his own business playing in only his second professional football game when NBA superstar Kevin Durant claimed him as a relative.

The Brooklyn Nets forward was apparently watching the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans when he noticed the rookie on the field who just so happen to bear his last name.

“Somehow this is my cousin,” Kevin Durant tweeted Friday night. “I’m a Rams fan now.”

Decobie Durant responded with a shark emoji followed by the word “sniper” in a tweet.

Durant has certainly made a name for himself — no pun intended– after being drafted in the fourth round by the Super Bowl champions with his performance during training camp and in preseason contests.

Are the Durants related? Not likely, but Decobie Durant might be a household name soon enough.