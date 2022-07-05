An HBCU quarterback is entering the professional football ranks. Former Saint Augustine’s QB Jalen Jones has signed with the Arkansas Attack of Major League Football.

As of now, Jones is one of six HBCU alum on the Arkansas Attack roster including former Saint Augustine’s wide receiver and teammate Aakiel Greer.

The former Falcons’ quarterback bounced around the college ranks before ending up at St. Augustine’s including stints with New Mexico State, Monroe College, and Troy respectively.

Of those three stops, he only appeared on the field under center for Monroe College playing six games recording 886 passing yards completing 56% of his passes, and scoring six touchdowns.

Also read: Saint Augustine’s announces 2022 athletics Hall of Fame class

At Saint Augustine’s, the Falcons’ quarterback played one season in 2019 with 700 passing yards and five touchdowns in six games.

Major League Football is a football league that has been around since 2009. The league’s goal is to coach players “in preparation for another look by the NFL and other leagues.”

MLFB players are paid $2,000 per week and a $500 per win bonus in addition to other incentives in the event of a championship appearance.

The Arkansas Attack is one of four teams in the league. Their current head coach Earnest Wilson is a former head coach for Savannah State and Elizabeth City State.