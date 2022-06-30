A former MEAC quarterback is heading to the CIAA as Delaware State transfer Jabari Blake announced he is committing to Virginia State.

Blake joins the Trojans with three years of eligibility remaining.

Blake did not get many reps at quarterback for the Hornets, playing in just five total games under center during his brief career at Delaware State.

He got his best chance to show his skills against Virginia University of Lynchburg throwing for 60 yards and completing five passes on seven attempts.

The one-time Hornets quarterback now returns to his home state where he had an impressive high school career at Heritage.

As a senior, Blake helped lead his team to a 14-1 record winning the Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championship.

He was named the VHSL Class 3A State Offensive Player of the Year, was selected first-team all-region, and first-team all-state.

Blake received offers from Hampton, Morgan State, West Virginia State, Frostburg State, and West Liberty before ultimately committing to Delaware State.

Virginia State is heading into its first season under head coach Henry Frazier who was hired by the team in May succeeding Reggie Barlow after he accepted a job to coach in the XFL.

The Trojans are looking to bounce back following a season in which they finished with a 3-4 record in CIAA action their first losing season in the conference since 2012.