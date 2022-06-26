After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual BET Awards show, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pronounced that he would open up his checkbook for HBCUs.

Right before leaving the stage Sunday night, Combs — on an emotional high — exclaimed that he would be donating $1 million to Howard University.

Also read: From Coach Rob to Coach Prime, HBCU football once again shares Sports Illustrated spotlight

Combs, who was a student at Howard before becoming an award-winning recording artist and producer, also said that he’s “dropping another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State” because “we should play for us” in reference to a longstanding charge for high-level Black athletes to consider HBCUs.