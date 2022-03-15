The 2022 Jackson State University football spring game will be televised live on Sunday, April 24 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

The 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference football champions will conclude the spring practice season at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be free and open to the public.

“Being the first HBCU to have our spring game nationally televised is a monumental leap in the right direction for Jackson State and all HBCUs,” said JSU head football coach Deion Sanders . “It’s time that we’re seen, heard, and recognized.”

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics