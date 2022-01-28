BOWIE, Md. – The full Bowie State University football schedule for the 2022 season is now official with a five-game Bulldog home slate that features games against New Haven, Livingstone, Virginia Union, Chowan and Lincoln (PA).

In 2022, the Bulldogs will play road games Saginaw Valley State, Shaw, Saint Augustine’s, Virginia State and Elizabeth City State.

“We have been able to schedule another very competitive schedule starting with our two non-conference games,” said head coach Damon Wilson. “We believe that it’s extremely important to play very good programs to prepare us for conference play and a possible playoff opportunity. We look forward to a very tough schedule for the 2022 season.”

Bowie State will open the 2022 slate in Bulldog Stadium on Sept. 3 of Labor Day weekend against the Chargers of New Haven. It will be the teams’ fifth meeting and second in the last two seasons.

The Bulldogs will travel to Michigan for the first time in program history, for its second-ever meeting with the Cardinals of Saginaw Valley State on Sept. 10.

Next, BSU begins an eight-game run against Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) squads, first visiting Shaw on Sept. 17 and Saint Augustine’s on Sept. 24 both in Raleigh, N.C.

For homecoming, the Bulldogs will host Livingstone on Oct. 1 from Bulldog Stadium before returning to the road on Oct. 8 when BSU travels to Virginia State.

The next two games will feature home games against Virginia Union on Oct. 15 and Chowan on Oct. 22. BSU will close out the regular season with traditional rivals, first visiting Elizabeth City State on Oct. 29 and then hosting foe Lincoln (PA) on Nov. 5 for its annual senior day.

The CIAA Football Championship will be on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Salem Stadium in Salem, Va.

Game times with the exception of homecoming will be at 1 p.m. and television plans for the CIAA 2022 slate will be announced at a later date.

2022 Bowie State Football Schedule

Date At Opponent Location September 3, 2022 (Saturday) Home University of New Haven Bowie, MD September 10, 2022 (Saturday) Away Saginaw Valley State University University Center, MI September 17, 2022 (Saturday) Away Shaw University Raleigh, NC September 24, 2022 (Saturday) Away St. Augustine’s University Raleigh, NC October 1, 2022 (Saturday) Home Livingstone College Bowie, MD October 8, 2022 (Saturday) Away Virginia State University Petersburg, VA October 15, 2022 (Saturday) Home Virginia Union University Bowie, MD October 22, 2022 (Saturday) Home Chowan University Bowie, MD October 29, 2022 (Saturday) Away Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC November 5, 2022 (Saturday) Home Lincoln University (Pa.) Bowie, MD November 12, 2022 (Saturday) Neutral CIAA Salem, VA

Courtesy: Bowie State Athletics