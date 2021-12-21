The first-ever sold-out Cricket Celebration Bowl featuring first-time participants drew a solid television rating for the early bowl season.

South Carolina State’s 31-10 upset win over Jackson State on Saturday in the sixth installment of the MEAC-SWAC bowl drew 2.5 million viewers and featured a 1.6 overnight rating on ABC, according to Show Buzz Daily.

It was the third most-watched game of the day across ABC and ESPN behind the Independence Bowl (1.89) and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (1.72).

The viewership total was up significantly over the 2019 game between Alcorn State and North Carolina A&T, which drew a 1.23 rating.

The highest-rated Celebration Bowl since its inception was the inaugural game in 2015, which boasted a 1.9 television rating.