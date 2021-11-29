The SWAC held its 2021 football championship press conference on Monday featuring Prairie View A&M head coach Eric Dooley and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 4 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Charles McClelland – SWAC Commissioner

19:50 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

31:25 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State

Saturday, November 27

Mississippi Valley State 24, Prairie View A&M 19

Grambling State 29, Southern 26

Southeastern Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14