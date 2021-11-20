NORFOLK, VA — Corey Fields, Jr. threw for a game-high 21-of-34 for 250-yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to the outright 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship with an, 31-21, win over Norfolk State Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.

With the win, South Carolina State captures its 18th league title in school history, and eighth under head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, the winningest football coach in school history.

Also read: With Celebration Bowl berth in hand, South Carolina State still ‘big game’ hunting against Norfolk State

The Bulldog offense racked up an amazing 422 yards of total offense, along with sacking All-MEAC performer Juwan Carter five times on the day.

Sophomore wide receiver led the way with nine (9) catches for 141-yards and three touchdowns, while freshman running back Kendrell Flowers controlled the rushing attack with 32 carries for a season-high 172-yards and a touchdown.

BJ Davis spearheaded the defense with a game-high 14 tackles (7 solo), while senior linebacker Chad Gilchrist added 10 and Patrick Godbolt seven in the win.

South Carolina State closes out the regular season with a 6-5 overall, 5-0 MEAC record, while Norfolk State drops to 6-5 overall, 2-3 in the league.

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics