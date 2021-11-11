Chicago — Eleven players were added on Wednesday to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Highlighting the list is Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land who currently leads the league in total sacks (14) and sacks per game (1.56). He also ranks first in the conference in tackles per game (20.5) and ranks fourth in fumbles forced per game.

The Buchanan Award, now in its 27th season, is named for the legendary Hall of Fame defensive lineman. Past recipients include two-time winner Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis and Jared Allen.

Also read: Florida A&M athletic director makes ‘push’ for FCS playoff berth; suggests expanded Celebration Bowl

Nominated to the watch list:

Defensive Line

Brevin Allen, Campbell

Nate Lynn, William & Mary

Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

Clay Patterson, Yale

Vaughn Taylor Jr., Morehead State

Linebacker

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky

Jalen Mackie, Dartmouth

Patrick O’Connell, Montana

Courtesy: SWAC