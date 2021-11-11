Chicago — Eleven players were added on Wednesday to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.
Highlighting the list is Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land who currently leads the league in total sacks (14) and sacks per game (1.56). He also ranks first in the conference in tackles per game (20.5) and ranks fourth in fumbles forced per game.
The Buchanan Award, now in its 27th season, is named for the legendary Hall of Fame defensive lineman. Past recipients include two-time winner Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis and Jared Allen.
Nominated to the watch list:
Defensive Line
Brevin Allen, Campbell
Nate Lynn, William & Mary
Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
Clay Patterson, Yale
Vaughn Taylor Jr., Morehead State
Linebacker
Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross
Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky
Jalen Mackie, Dartmouth
Patrick O’Connell, Montana
