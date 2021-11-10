WASHINGTON – Howard picked up their second win of the season, defeating the Regent Royals 118-54 inside Burr Gymnasium.

Win the victory, HU improves to 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

All 12 Bison who played scored in the contest, including six in double figures. Newcomer Bryce Harris led the way with a game-high 26 points, along with nine rebounds, five steals, and three assists.

The Bison seemed almost unstoppable in the first half, jumping out quickly to an early 18-3 lead.

Senior guard Kyle Foster assisted Harris’s efforts by shooting a deep three-pointer to extend the Bison lead to 23-6. Foster had 18 points off the bench.

A couple of extra effort plays from graduate student Tai Bibbs and redshirt sophomore Steve Settle, III pushed the margin to 51-23 deep in the first half. Bibbs fell just shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 points and eight assists, along with four rebounds.

A slam dunk from Harris exacerbated the momentum as Howard took a 67-30 lead going into halftime.

The Bison kept their foot on the gas going into the second half, coveting an 82-33 lead from junior Khalil Robinson three-pointer.

With a couple of smart plays from second-year Bison Jordan Wood, HU took a 50-point advantage with 7:53 left in the game.

Settle ended the night with 13 points and six assists while Wood added 12 points off the bench. Randall Brumant added 16 points in the victory.

The Royals were led by Tre Holland with 12 points and a pair of rebounds.

Courtesy: Howard Athletics