Former Mississippi Valley State receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice has joined a team to encourage those in his native state to get vaccinated.

In collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, Rice helped launch a television and digital advertising campaign to help encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated.

“It’s because of family that I got the COVID-19 vaccine,” Rice stated. “This is a safe and effective vaccine, and as the Delta variant spreads, now is the time to tackle this virus, stick to the game plan, and get vaccinated.”

Rice shared the story of his daughter who was hospitalized after contracting the virus as a way of acknowledging that the infection can impact anyone.

As of Tuesday, only 45.3 % of Mississippians were considered fully vaccinated, among the lowest rates in the country.

“We can all be winners if we do our part,” said Rice.