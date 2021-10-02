HBCU Sports publisher Kenn Rashad, senior editor Kendrick Marshall, and contributor Jarrett Hoffman present Week 5 picks that you may or may not want to bet on.
Jarrett Hoffman
Shaw 17, Virginia Union 24
Livingstone 10, Elizabeth City State 13
Johnson C. Smith 0, Bowie State 63
St. Augustine’s 3, Virginia State 35
Winston-Salem State 17, Chowan 42
Lincoln (PA) 13, Fayetteville State 38
Morgan State 10, St. Francis 21
Howard 24, Sacred Heart 27
Bethune-Cookman 14, South Carolina State 24
Norfolk State 38, Hampton 21
North Carolina Central 35, Mississippi Valley State 13
Delaware State 21, Wagner 7
Albany State 28, Miles 42
Allen 18, Central State 12
Savannah State 45, Kentucky State 41
Clark Atlanta 12, Tuskegee 15
Fort Valley State 31, Benedict 35
Texas College 3, Lane 28
Edward Waters 7, Morehouse 13
Texas Southern 10, North American 7
Alabama A&M 42, Grambling State 10
Alabama State 17, Florida A&M 27
Tennessee State 10, Austin Peay 21
North Carolina A&T 24, Robert Morris 35
Kenn Rashad
Shaw 21, Virginia Union 10
Livingstone 17, Elizabeth City State 24
Johnson C. Smith 7, Bowie State 48
St. Augustine’s 13, Virginia State 31
Winston-Salem State 10, Chowan 51
Lincoln (PA) 14, Fayetteville State 27
Morgan State 19, St. Francis 35
Howard 28, Sacred Heart 17
Bethune-Cookman 27, South Carolina State 34
Norfolk State 42, Hampton 20
North Carolina Central 31, Mississippi Valley State 29
Delaware State 24, Wagner 17
Albany State 30, Miles 28
Allen 32, Central State 25
Savannah State 38, Kentucky State 32
Clark Atlanta 17, Tuskegee 25
Fort Valley State 17, Benedict 30
Texas College 14, Lane 20
Edward Waters 17, Morehouse 20
Texas Southern 38, North American 21
Alabama A&M 31, Grambling State 34
Alabama State 24, Florida A&M 32
Tennessee State 10, Austin Peay 39
North Carolina A&T 34, Robert Morris 27
Kendrick Marshall
Shaw 27, Virginia Union 10
Livingstone 17, Elizabeth City State 28
Johnson C. Smith 10, Bowie State 26
St. Augustine’s 13, Virginia State 23
Winston-Salem State 10, Chowan 31
Lincoln (PA) 14, Fayetteville State 24
Morgan State 19, St. Francis 33
Howard 19, Sacred Heart 16
Bethune-Cookman 28, South Carolina State 42
Norfolk State 32, Hampton 21
North Carolina Central 31, Mississippi Valley State 16
Delaware State 27, Wagner 17
Albany State 8, Miles 41
Allen 31, Central State 19
Savannah State 38, Kentucky State 11
Clark Atlanta 20, Tuskegee 26
Fort Valley State 17, Benedict 30
Texas College 14, Lane 23
Edward Waters 17, Morehouse 22
Texas Southern 24, North American 21
Alabama A&M 49, Grambling State 21
Alabama State 24, Florida A&M 35
Tennessee State 6, Austin Peay 41
North Carolina A&T 35, Robert Morris 27
