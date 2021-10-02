HBCU Sports publisher Kenn Rashad, senior editor Kendrick Marshall, and contributor Jarrett Hoffman present Week 5 picks that you may or may not want to bet on.

Jarrett Hoffman

Shaw 17, Virginia Union 24

Livingstone 10, Elizabeth City State 13

Johnson C. Smith 0, Bowie State 63

St. Augustine’s 3, Virginia State 35

Winston-Salem State 17, Chowan 42

Lincoln (PA) 13, Fayetteville State 38

Morgan State 10, St. Francis 21

Howard 24, Sacred Heart 27

Bethune-Cookman 14, South Carolina State 24

Norfolk State 38, Hampton 21

North Carolina Central 35, Mississippi Valley State 13

Delaware State 21, Wagner 7

Albany State 28, Miles 42

Allen 18, Central State 12

Savannah State 45, Kentucky State 41

Clark Atlanta 12, Tuskegee 15

Fort Valley State 31, Benedict 35

Texas College 3, Lane 28

Edward Waters 7, Morehouse 13

Texas Southern 10, North American 7

Alabama A&M 42, Grambling State 10

Alabama State 17, Florida A&M 27

Tennessee State 10, Austin Peay 21

North Carolina A&T 24, Robert Morris 35

Kenn Rashad

Shaw 21, Virginia Union 10

Livingstone 17, Elizabeth City State 24

Johnson C. Smith 7, Bowie State 48

St. Augustine’s 13, Virginia State 31

Winston-Salem State 10, Chowan 51

Lincoln (PA) 14, Fayetteville State 27

Morgan State 19, St. Francis 35

Howard 28, Sacred Heart 17

Bethune-Cookman 27, South Carolina State 34

Norfolk State 42, Hampton 20

North Carolina Central 31, Mississippi Valley State 29

Delaware State 24, Wagner 17

Albany State 30, Miles 28

Allen 32, Central State 25

Savannah State 38, Kentucky State 32

Clark Atlanta 17, Tuskegee 25

Fort Valley State 17, Benedict 30

Texas College 14, Lane 20

Edward Waters 17, Morehouse 20

Texas Southern 38, North American 21

Alabama A&M 31, Grambling State 34

Alabama State 24, Florida A&M 32

Tennessee State 10, Austin Peay 39

North Carolina A&T 34, Robert Morris 27

Kendrick Marshall

Shaw 27, Virginia Union 10

Livingstone 17, Elizabeth City State 28

Johnson C. Smith 10, Bowie State 26

St. Augustine’s 13, Virginia State 23

Winston-Salem State 10, Chowan 31

Lincoln (PA) 14, Fayetteville State 24

Morgan State 19, St. Francis 33

Howard 19, Sacred Heart 16

Bethune-Cookman 28, South Carolina State 42

Norfolk State 32, Hampton 21

North Carolina Central 31, Mississippi Valley State 16

Delaware State 27, Wagner 17

Albany State 8, Miles 41

Allen 31, Central State 19

Savannah State 38, Kentucky State 11

Clark Atlanta 20, Tuskegee 26

Fort Valley State 17, Benedict 30

Texas College 14, Lane 23

Edward Waters 17, Morehouse 22

Texas Southern 24, North American 21

Alabama A&M 49, Grambling State 21

Alabama State 24, Florida A&M 35

Tennessee State 6, Austin Peay 41

North Carolina A&T 35, Robert Morris 27