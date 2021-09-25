RALEIGH, N.C. – The Chowan football team continues to turn heads as the Hawks accomplished a feat that has not been done within the program since September 29, 1984, and that is to go 4-0 on the season with a 59-12 thrashing of St. Augustine’s in the CIAA opener on Saturday.

Bryce Witt accounted for eight total touchdowns with four passing and four rushing touchdowns on the afternoon. Witt tossed for 210 yards through the air and 29 yards on the ground.

Tyrek McNeil rushed for a career-high 179 yards on 19 carries. Laurence King hauled in eight receptions for 62 yards and three touchdowns. Imeek Watkins had six receptions and one touchdown.

Also read: Alabama State wins conference opener over Bethune-Cookman

The Chowan defense recorded eight sacks on the day led by Isaac Anderson with 2.0 sacks. Gilberto Ortiz and Jamae Blank notched 1.5 sacks.

J’Vin Farmer recorded an interception for 46 yards and recovered a fumble. Connor O’Brien forced a fumble.

The defense held St. Augustine’s rushing attack to negative 20 yards and a mere 163 yards of total offense.

Courtesy: Chowan Athletics