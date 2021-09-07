The first week of the SWAC’s weekly coaches press conference featured all 12 head football coaches.
0:00 – Introduction
5:10 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
15:35 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State
26:00 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
35:05 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
44:10 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
56:12 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
1:05:30 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:14:59 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:24:45 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:34:34 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:47:45 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:55:46 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State