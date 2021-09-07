The first week of the SWAC’s weekly coaches press conference featured all 12 head football coaches.

0:00 – Introduction

5:10 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

15:35 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State

26:00 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

35:05 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

44:10 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

56:12 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

1:05:30 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:14:59 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:24:45 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:34:34 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:47:45 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:55:46 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State