Show host Ty Miller previews Week 1 of the 2021 HBCU football season. The games featured include Sunday’s Black College Hall of Fame Game between Grambling and Tennessee State, the Orange Blossom Classic featuring Florida A&M and Jackson State, Delaware State’s season opener against Bowie State, and the Red Tails Classic football matchup between Fort Valley State and Tuskegee. The show also recaps North Carolina Central’s 22-14 win over Alcorn State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and highlights its weekly Top 10 Black College Football Poll.