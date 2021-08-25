In his Aflac debut, Sanders stars in three ads with Saban and the Aflac Duck.

The first spot “Ready for Prime Time,” will debut Aug. 28 during the game between Hawaii and UCLA, with the second spot, “What it Takes,” airing Sept. 4, both on ESPN. The third spot, “Jacket Fitting,” premieres later in the year as conference championship games approach.

Aflac will also provide a $75,000 donation to the Jackson State athletics for professional development and be a partner of the Deion Sanders’ Football Camp.

“We share a vision when it comes to supporting HBCUs and, more broadly, communities of color,” Sanders said in a statement. “I like to say that I see myself as standing in the gap between those who need greater support and the institutions that can provide that support. Aflac helps close gaps for their customers who have medical bills that their health insurance doesn’t cover, so together, I look forward to working with Aflac, the Aflac Duck and, of course, Coach Nick Saban as we put the ball in the end zone and make a real difference in peoples’ lives.”

Sanders has been a fixture on television since his NFL career ended. He’s been featured in several commercials for national brands throughout the years, including being part of a Super Bowl spot in February.