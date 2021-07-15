The Southwestern Athletic Conference will host its annual SWAC Football Media Day next Tuesday and the conference announced Thursday the players who will be in attendance.

This will be the first in-person SWAC Football Media Day since the 2019 season, which was virtual due to COVID-19. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will host the action and the event will be carried live on ESPN3.

All twelve SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each team will be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2021 football season.

A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.

Alabama A&M

Aqeel Glass and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

Alabama State

Ezra Gray and Colton Adams

Alcorn State

Felix Harper and Taurence Wilson

Bethune-Cookman

Untareo Johnson and Taron Mallard

Florida A&M

Keenan Forbes and Markquese Bell

Grambling State

Dan Fields and DJ Clark

Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders and Nyles Gaddy

Mississippi Valley State

Caleb Johnson and Jerry Garner

Prairie View A&M

Drake Cheatum and Jason Dumas

Southern

Ja’Tyre Carter and Jalen Ivy

Texas Southern

Jonathan Giles and Michael Badejo

Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Mark Evans II and Issac Peppers

Courtesy: SWAC