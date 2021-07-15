The Southwestern Athletic Conference will host its annual SWAC Football Media Day next Tuesday and the conference announced Thursday the players who will be in attendance.
This will be the first in-person SWAC Football Media Day since the 2019 season, which was virtual due to COVID-19. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will host the action and the event will be carried live on ESPN3.
All twelve SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each team will be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2021 football season.
A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.
Alabama A&M
Aqeel Glass and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim
Alabama State
Ezra Gray and Colton Adams
Alcorn State
Felix Harper and Taurence Wilson
Bethune-Cookman
Untareo Johnson and Taron Mallard
Florida A&M
Keenan Forbes and Markquese Bell
Grambling State
Dan Fields and DJ Clark
Jackson State
Shedeur Sanders and Nyles Gaddy
Mississippi Valley State
Caleb Johnson and Jerry Garner
Prairie View A&M
Drake Cheatum and Jason Dumas
Southern
Ja’Tyre Carter and Jalen Ivy
Texas Southern
Jonathan Giles and Michael Badejo
Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mark Evans II and Issac Peppers
Courtesy: SWAC