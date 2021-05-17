ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 2021 SWAC men’s golf champions are prepped and ready to go as they represent Prairie View A&M University at the NCAA Regionals on the Championship Course at the University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque on Monday.

Regional play will take place May 17-19, with 81 teams split among six sites. The Albuquerque region will consist of 54 holes. The top five teams from each region – in addition to the lowest individual scorer not on those teams – will advance to the championship round, to be played May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona. at the Grayhawk Golf Club.

This year’s field has four Golfstat.com Top 25 ranked teams, No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 12 Arizona State, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 22 Texas Tech.

The first round of play will begin at 9:20 a.m. as sophomore Christian Latham leads the Panthers, followed by sophomore Isaiah Wilson, senior Zane Brooks, sophomore Jordan Stagg, and Junior Lorenzo Elbert Jr. will be the final tee time.

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics





