Albany State did not have to look long and hard for a replacement for Quinn Gray.

Wednesday morning, ASU announced David Bowser as the Golden Rams’ new head football coach following Gray’s departure for his Alma mater, Florida A&M.

Bowser recently served special assistant to the head coach, director of player personnel and linebackers’ coach at Johnson C. Smith, who won their first CIAA title in over 50 years this past season.

“I want to thank President Dr. Robert Scott, Director of Athletics Dr. Kristene Kelly, and the entire administration at Albany State University for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to lead this great football program,” Bowser said in a statement released by the university. “I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy and tradition of this first-class institution and its outstanding football program.”

“As the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, it was important for us to identify a leader prepared to operate as a true CEO of the program in today’s college athletics environment,” ASU athletic director Kristene Kelly said. “Coach Bowser has demonstrated success operating within that change, navigating Division II football through roster management, multiple recruiting pathways, academic accountability, and the realities of the transfer portal.”

A North Carolina State graduate, Bowser has extensive Division II experience, serving as associate head coach and linebackers’ coach at Fayetteville State, as well as head coach and athletic director at St. Augustine’s.