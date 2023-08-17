Former Morgan State basketball player Isaiah Burke signed a contract with Greek team AE Psychiko Athens of the Greece-Elite League.

“To start my pro career in Greece is simply a dream come true,” said Burke.

Burke was the second-leading scorer in the MEAC during his senior campaign, averaging 18.7 points. He added 2.8 assists and was one of the most efficient shooters in the nation from three-point range, connecting on 42% of his attempts in 2022.

His on-court exploits garnered Burke First Team All-MEAC honors, and he was also named to the All-Second District Second Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Burke concluded his career at Morgan State as the program’s 16th all-time leading scorer, with 1,221 points. He is also tied for second in career three-pointers made, with 189, and has the third most threes made in a season, with 92.

“What my team can expect from me is purpose, leadership, and vision,” he said. Of course, being a student of the game is expected, but what makes me different are my goals and what I believe in. I will give 100 percent pushing not only myself but pushing my teammates as well day in and day out”.

AE Psychiko went 21-9 this past season, capturing the Greek Elite League regular season crown. The team advanced to the A2 semifinals but came up short, falling to AO Tritonas Sepoliion Athens.