You might also like

You might also like

Former Alabama A&M forward Xavier Brewer will be part of the 18-man Detroit Pistons NBA Summer League roster.

Alabama A&M forward Xavier Brewer will be on the Detroit Pistons summer league roster. @Bulldogs_Hoops Look for @hbculegends to keep #HBCU fans updated as more summer league rosters are announced. @ktmoze pic.twitter.com/R8gGCjpkPl — Mason Smith (@Masont_Smith) June 30, 2023

The 6 foot 9 forward out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia spent his first three collegiate seasons playing for Morehouse College, where he appeared in 70 games, averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

After his junior season, Brewer transferred to Alabama A&M, making 23 appearances for the Bulldogs.

Brewer is the second player whose appearance on an NBA Summer League roster was announced. Last week, Norfolk State All-MEAC center Kris Bankston was added to the Minnesota Timberwolves roster.

The Pistons will take part in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, which will tip off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Detroit will start play against the Orlando Magic on July 8.