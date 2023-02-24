You might also like

The 2023 Morehouse football schedule features a heavy national presence.

The Maroon Tigers will play six games in as many states to open the season before finishing their slate with four games in the state of Georgia, including two at venerable B.T. Harvey Stadium.

The fall season starts in Canton, Ohio as the Maroon Tigers participate in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic against Virginia Union on Sept. 2. Morehouse then heads to Washington D.C. to battle Howard on Sept. 9, followed by a trip to Giants Stadium in the NYC Classic versus SIAC foe Albany State on Sept. 16.

Conference battles in Jacksonville, Fla. (Edward Waters, Sept. 23) and Columbia, S.C. (defending SIAC champion Benedict, Sept. 30) close out the first half of the schedule. The Maroon Tigers open October with the annual Morehouse/Tuskegee Classic in Birmingham, Ala. on Oct. 7.

Coach Wilcher will bring the Maroon Tigers to B.T. Harvey Stadium for the first time on Oct. 14, hosting Miles, then head back on the road to Fort Valley State on Oct. 21. Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 28 against Kentucky State before closing the regular season at rival Clark Atlanta on Nov. 4.

Ticket information and kickoff times will be released at a later date.

2023 Morehouse Schedule

Sep. 2 Saturday Virginia Union Canton, OH

Sep. 9 Saturday @ Howard University Washington, DC

Sep. 16 Saturday Albany State East Rutherford, NJ

Sep. 23 Saturday @ Edward Waters Jacksonville, FL

Sep. 30 Saturday @ Benedict Columbia, SC

Oct. 7 Saturday Tuskegee Birmingham, AL

Oct. 14 Saturday vs Miles Atlanta, GA

Oct. 21 Saturday @ Fort Valley State Fort Valley, GA

Oct. 28 Saturday vs Kentucky State* Atlanta, GA

Nov. 4 Saturday @ Clark Atlanta Atlanta, GA

Courtesy: Morehouse College Athletics