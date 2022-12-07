Three members of The Human Jukebox marching band were killed in a crash that involved a tractor-trailer on Tuesday night on a Louisiana road.

A Southern spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams — members of the band — were the victims in the wreck.

A Facebook post by Cedar Hill Independent School District, which Young and Moore were alums, also shared news of the tragedy.

In a statement, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office described the accident as a “major crash.” It occurred at around 7:41 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound side of I-49, north of Powhatan in Louisiana.

President-Chancellor Dennis Shields issued the following statement after learning of the incident.

Dear Southern University Community, It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates, and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences. While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future.

LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland also expressed solidarity with the family of the lost and band :