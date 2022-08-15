Where HBCU athletic programs should be amid the frenetic arms race for recruits and revenue in an expanding college sports ecosystem has been well-documented.

Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders explained on Monday how HBCUs should be thinking about their place when asked whether SWAC schools would attempt to demand and leverage TV deals to improve programs in the same fashion as FBS schools.

“Do we even think like that?” Sanders asked in response to the question posed by music mogul Luther Campbell as part of a Twitter Spaces conversation. “Coach Simmons knows that, he thinks like that. I think like that. Eddie (George) thinks like that. Hue (Jackson) thinks like that.

Everyone that’s been outside the realm of college football thinks like that. But everyone doesn’t and that singlehandedly has been where the problem is. We all need to think like that and think outside the box.”

Simmons, whose Rattlers will face Sanders’ Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida on Sept. 4, added HBCUs must first “decide what and who we want to be” now and in the future while balancing longheld traditions versus the current aspirational realities that collegiate programs have.